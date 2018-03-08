They planned a robbery. Now, one’s dead and everybody else is charged with her murder.

The mystery of two gunshot victims who showed up at South Miami Hospital Wednesday dissolved to a mundane Miami solution, according to Miami-Dade police — a drug deal turned robbery turned murder.
Jordan Gutierrez, 21, was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder and five counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon.
Four people had gone to meet Gutierrez, riding in Tatiana Hernandez’s car. Three of the four — Anthony Touzet, 23; Jose Jimenez, 22; Sarah Pagliery, 22 — have each been charged with one count of second-degree murder.
Hernandez, a passenger in her own car and the only one without a criminal conviction, wound up dead. She was 23, born the day after Touzet, who also took a bullet. He’s in stable condition.
Miami-Dade police said the plan agreed upon as the group rolled up to meet Gutierrez, around 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 7500 block of Southwest 82nd Street, was to rob Gutierrez. At least, that was the plan of Touzet, Jimenez and Pagliery, police said.
Once Gutierrez got in the car and showed the Xanax pills for sale, Touzet took them. An in-car beating commenced.
Gutierrez managed to escape from the car, then whipped out one of the two guns he had under his clothes. He fired into the car, hitting Hernandez and Touzet. Touzet and Hernandez were driven to South Miami Hospital by Jimenez and Pagliery. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue hustled Hernandez to the trauma center at Jackson South Hospital, where she died.
While Touzet and Hernandez were being driven the 2 1/2 miles to South Miami Hospital, police answered a call of shots fired and searched the Village at Dadeland area, where they found shell casings, but no victims. After rounding up all the suspects, Miami-Dade police say, everybody confessed.
Gutierrez, 21, already has two convictions for grand theft auto, one for resisting an officer with violence and a car burglary case that’s still in progress.
Jimenez was on probation for grand theft, drug charges and retail theft convictions.
Pagliery’s got a misdemeanor marijuana possession conviction on her record.
Touzet, who also has a misdemeanor marijuana possession conviction, was out on bond from false imprisonment and misdemeanor battery charges.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
