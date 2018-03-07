A woman covered with blood speaks to police at South Miami Hospital Wednesday after at least two people with apparent gunshots arrived at the hospital. One of the two people with gunshot wounds, a woman, later died, police said.
Kendall

Cops find casings but no victims. Then 2 wounded people show up at the hospital.

By David J. Neal And Carli Teproff

dneal@miamiherald.com

cteproff@miamiherald.com

March 07, 2018 04:21 PM

A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting at a Kendall apartment complex Wednesday.

Miami-Dade police didn’t find them when they answered a call around 2:30 of shots fired at the Village at Dadeland Apartments, 7530 SW 82nd St. What officers found, said Det. Lee Cowart, were shell casings.

Miami-Dade police were investigating Wednesday after a woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting at a Kendall apartment complex. Pedro PortalThe Miami Herald

Meanwhile, over at South Miami Hospital, a man and a woman, each in their 20s, showed up with bullet wounds. It wasn’t clear, Cowart said, who drove them there.

The woman was hustled to the trauma center at Jackson South Community Hospital, where she died. The man was in stable condition at South Miami Hospital.

Police detained a person for questioning, Cowart said.

Anyone with information can call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 or go to the Miami Crime Stoppers website.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

