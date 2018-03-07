Cops find casings but no victims. Then 2 wounded people show up at the hospital.

A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting at a Kendall apartment complex Wednesday.
Miami-Dade police didn’t find them when they answered a call around 2:30 of shots fired at the Village at Dadeland Apartments, 7530 SW 82nd St. What officers found, said Det. Lee Cowart, were shell casings.
Meanwhile, over at South Miami Hospital, a man and a woman, each in their 20s, showed up with bullet wounds. It wasn’t clear, Cowart said, who drove them there.
The woman was hustled to the trauma center at Jackson South Community Hospital, where she died. The man was in stable condition at South Miami Hospital.
Police detained a person for questioning, Cowart said.
Anyone with information can call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 or go to the Miami Crime Stoppers website.
