Kendall

June 26, 2017 5:57 PM

Video shows woman pepper-spraying security guard at Kendall Forever 21 discount store

By Samantha J. Gross

A shoplifter pepper-sprayed a security guard earlier this month at a Kendall Forever 21 discount store, police said.

Miami-Dade Police Department recently released surveillance footage of the woman spraying security guard Terrance Clark before running off with a bag full of merchandise at a F21 RED store June 17.

According to a police report, Clark was called to the store because someone witnessed a shoplifter “being suspicious” and putting clothing into a red Forever 21 bag. It was unclear the amount of clothing the shopper stole or how much it was worth.

After the shoplifter sprayed Clark, the store was evacuated due to chemicals in the air.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

