Man who recorded naked woman tanning is arrested

A West Kendall man was arrested Saturday after being accused of recording a naked woman while she was getting ready to get her tan on, according to Miami-Dade police.
Officials say 36-year-old Javier Sotomayor placed a cellphone between the crevice of two walls while a woman undressed herself inside a private tanning booth at a Kendall tanning salon called Zoom Tan, 13630 SW 120th St.
The woman told investigators that while she was getting ready to enter the stand-up tanning booth, she noticed a cellphone camera pointed at her private body parts from the floor, in between a wooden wall that divides neighboring tanning stations.
The victim, who remains unidentified, said she immediately put her clothes back on, exited the booth and waited for Sotomayor, who was in the tanning booth next door, to come out.
When she asked why he had been recording her, he ignored her and walked away. That’s when the woman called police and recorded him leaving the salon. She continued recording him as he walked aimlessly around the strip mall until finally circling back to the tanning salon, where his car was parked.
Sotomayor was arrested and charged with one count of video voyeurism. His phone was also impounded as evidence as police wait for a search warrant.
Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan
Comments