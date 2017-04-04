Burglars steal $168,000 from condo drop box, police say

In a week stretch, two men managed to steal $168,000 worth of money orders and checks from the drop box of a Kendall condominium complex, according to police.
On Tuesday, police released images of the men, which were captured on surveillance video.
According to police, the theft happened between Feb. 27 and March 5 at the Residences At The Falls, 13841 SW 90th Ave.
Detectives are hoping the images will help them identify the two burglars involved.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
