Kendall

April 1, 2017 6:37 PM

How did a shoplifter possibly cause an evacuation of Dadeland Mall Macy’s?

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

Pepper spray caused the evacuation of Dadeland Mall’s Macy’s on Saturday afternoon and closed the store.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said a smell of pepper spray caused customers to complain of irritation. Various social media accounts claimed the pepper spray came from the detaining of a shoplifter.

The public address system ordered customers out around 5 p.m. After 20 minutes, customers were allowed to re-enter, then were ordered out again.

Herald content editor Joan Chrissos contributed to this report

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Related content

Kendall

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Parents duke it out in Kendall, Florida Chuck E Cheese

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos