How did a shoplifter possibly cause an evacuation of Dadeland Mall Macy’s?

Pepper spray caused the evacuation of Dadeland Mall’s Macy’s on Saturday afternoon and closed the store.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said a smell of pepper spray caused customers to complain of irritation. Various social media accounts claimed the pepper spray came from the detaining of a shoplifter.
SLATER SCOOP: Macy's Dadeland Mall has been evacuated. Store is contaminated w/ pepper spray after security tried to detain shoplifter. pic.twitter.com/Wr6CZgEM9p— Andy Slater (@AndySlater) April 1, 2017
The public address system ordered customers out around 5 p.m. After 20 minutes, customers were allowed to re-enter, then were ordered out again.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments