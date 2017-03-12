He didn’t get much for his robberies. But he might get life

A South Miami-Dade man could face life in prison for armed robberies of a Burger King, a Dairy Queen, a couple of Farm Stores and Domino’s Pizza joints that netted him less than $1,100 cash.
That’s the meager take Zeddrick Smith, 46, managed in the six robberies to which he pleaded guilty in federal court, in addition to one count of possession of a firearm in a violent crime and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Life is the maximum Smith could get when he gets sentenced May. 11.
Personal history won’t help Smith. He followed up a 1994 grand theft auto conviction in Miami-Dade court with a 1996 federal conviction for unlawful transport of firearms. Smith served 13 years, five months for the federal crime, then was charged in Miami-Dade with burglary and grand theft in 2011.
Smith beat that case and had a job when he walked into a Farm Stores at 12075 S. Dixie Hwy. last Nov. 24. According to court documents, with silver .38 caliber Colt revolver extended, he demanded cash. An employee gave him $70 from the register. Smith left, to be identified later by two people in the store.
He hit the Dairy Queen on U.S. 1 near Dadeland Mall three days later using the same silver gun. Surveillance video from the bank next door caught Smith getting into his car to leave after the robbery.
Smith robbed another Farm Stores on Nov. 29, at 4741 SW Eighth St., with the silver revolver and “Gimme the money quickly!” After getting $200, he left. It was caught on surveillance video.
On Dec. 6 , he robbed a Domino’s at 7309 SW 10th Ave. Cameras chronicled his caper there, which brought him $465.
A Dec. 8 robbery of a Domino’s, 1400 Ponce de Leon in Coral Gables, featured Smith leaping over the counter to put the silver pistol on a manager about to put money in the safe. Despite Smith yelling, “Everyone on the ground!” two Domino’s employees escaped through the front door. Smith didn’t catch them. Surveillance cameras caught him, however.
On Dec. 11, Smith got his biggest haul, $794, at an armed robbery of the Burger King at 13201 S. Dixie Hwy. He also was remembered by a customer and seen by surveillance cameras.
When police caught up to Smith on Jan. 12, a search of his car yielded the gun and several pieces of clothing he wore during the robberies.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
