Street to be named after beloved rabbi who built a synagogue from scratch

1:03 Temple Judea celebrates Shabbat in Spanish Pause

1:50 Police officer saves life of 3-year-old boy in KFC parking lot

3:39 Listen to James Naismith's original 13 rules of basketball

1:35 Vincent Trocheck picking up where he left off

1:03 FHP trooper rescues bald eagle on turnpike

3:22 Fact Check: Las Vegas presidential debate

0:32 Smoking chimpanzee the star attraction at North Korea zoo

2:26 Bubba the ghost haunts the South Carolina State Museum, say workers

3:54 Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

1:23 Scaffolding collapse in Brickell wounds 5, kills 1