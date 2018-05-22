Possible shots fired on Florida's Turnpike; cops and troopers descend on scene

Miami-Dade police officers were called late Tuesday night to assist the Florida Highway Patrol on Florida's Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade after a report of possible shots being fired, Miami-Dade police confirmed.
Local television crews captured footage of dozens of law enforcement vehicles in the area of Southwest 288th Street.
Florida Highway Patrol could not immediately be reached for comment.
Local 10 reported that a trooper's car had been hit with a bullet on the Turnpike. The trooper was not injured, the station said.
No other details were available late Tuesday night.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as information becomes available.
Comments