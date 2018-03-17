Esiquio Salinas, current mugshot
They came looking for an attempted murderer. They got more than they bargained for.

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

March 17, 2018

In helping the U.S. Marshals look for an attempted murder suspect from Homestead, Lee County Sheriff’s Office said they found that suspect, a local grow house and the convicted felon who runs the grow house.

The two agencies showed up at 382 Claridge Circle in Lehigh Acres Thursday because that’s where they thought Esiquio Salinas would be. In addition to a present as a man wanted on charges of attempted murder, the 37-year-old Salinas has a past that includes first degree attempted murder (four years in prison); robbery and cocaine possession with intent to distribute (three months in prison); and cocaine possession and conspiracy to traffic drugs (three years).

Inside the house, LCSO says it found Salinas and “an elaborate marijuana cultivation operation.”

The potted marijuana plants Lee County Sheriff’s Office says it found in Trinidad Quintino’s home.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office

They hauled off 29 potted marijuana plants weighing 106.8 pounds, almost 1.1 kilos of THC wax and oils and more than 4 pounds of already-harvested marijuana. Going by Bloomberg’s January analysis of marijuana prices, the already-harvested marijuana is worth $16,855 on the street.

Online property records say the house is owned by Homestead resident Maribella Ponce, but the main resident is Trinidad Quintino. Quintino did just short of four years hard time for providing a minor with a firearm without parental permission. The 6-6, 320-pound 38-year-old also been convicted of aggravated battery with bodily harm.

Trinidad Quintino, current mugshot
Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Now, Quintino’s been charged with producing marijuana and trafficking marijuana. He posted $50,000 bond Friday.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

