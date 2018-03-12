A burning body was found near Knaus Berry Farm, police say

A burning body was discovered near a plant nursery in South Dade Monday morning, according to Miami-Dade police.
By the time officers got to the scene at 159th Avenue and 240th Street, the unidentified person was already dead.
“We don’t have any details at the moment. We don’t know if it was a homicide or a suicide,” said Miami-Dade police spokesman Argemis Colome. “All we know is that a body was on fire because a caller called it in.”
Colome said the call came in at 11:17 a.m. The caller described seeing flames about 50 feet from the roadway in a wooded area. Detectives say “the body didn’t appear to be that of a child.”
The body was found near a narrow and foliage-filled backstreet next to Arazoza Brothers — a nursery and landscaping company not far from Knaus Berry Farm in Redland.
