One person dead, two officers injured when police car and Nissan collide

One person died and two Miami-Dade police officers were airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center after a South Miami-Dade crash involving a car and a marked police cruiser early Tuesday morning.
The accident happened in the Naranja area, at Southwest 260th Street and 147th Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. According to police, the officers were headed west on Southwest 260th Street and the Nissan was headed south on Southwest 147th Avenue when they collided in the intersection.
Late Tuesday, police identified the man who died as Emilio Vizcaino, 45.
The names of the officers, who were treated at Ryder Trauma Center for non life-threatening injuries and were released, were not given. The officer driving the car is 32 years old, has been on the force for about six years and serves as a field training officer. The passenger is 24 and has been on the force for about three months, police said.
The cause of the crash was still under investigation.
daybreak reveals the horrible crash site we've been telling you about all AM. The man driving the white Nissan died on scene. @MiamiDadePD says the 2 officers suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/PgazfgYPYx— Vanessa Morales (@NewsDeskChica) March 6, 2018
