17-year-old fatally shot in Homestead

The body of a 17-year-old boy laid covered by a yellow tarp near a playground at a popular Homestead park Sunday evening.
The teenager was shot to death around 5 p.m. at Blakey Park, 600 SW 14th Ave., according to Miami-Dade Police.
Friends of the victim identified him as Jultavious Williams, which a police detective later confirmed.
People who said they were friends of Williams said he was there to play football. According to police, he was approached by three unknown males who opened fire.
He died near the park’s running track. Nearly four hours after the shooting, and after a heavy rain passed, police officers could be seen placing evidence markers and taking pictures.
A woman who said her niece is pregnant with Williams’ child was at the scene after hearing about the shooting.
“Our voice is his voice. He doesn’t have a voice right now. If somebody knows something, they need to speak up,” the woman, who did not want to be identified, said.
She described him as athletic and driven and that he was excited to become a father to a baby girl due in April.
“I’ve never seen a young man willingly take his responsibility like this,” the woman said. “I’ve never seen that before.”
Neighbors at the scene described the park as a popular place for kids and teens to run track.
Manuel Lloyd, who lives near the park, said it was “heartbreaking to see something like this happen. You never imagine these things would happen in your community.”
