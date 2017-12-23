Miami Herald File
Miami Herald File

Homestead - South Dade

Child killed in accident between ATV and car in south Miami-Dade

By Lance Dixon

ldixon@miamiherald.com

December 23, 2017 06:05 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

A crash between a car and an ATV sent two people to the hospital and killed a child Saturday in Southwest Miami-Dade, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The accident happened at the intersection of Southwest 198th Street and Grossman Drive at about 5 p.m.

Fire rescue spokesman Lt. Felipe Lay could not confirm which victims were in the car and who was on the ATV.

The two victims who were taken to the Jackson South Trauma Center are a teenager and an adult. Both were in critical condition.

Fire rescue workers also responded to a motorcycle crash earlier Saturday afternoon on Card Sound Road.

There were no other cars involved and the cyclist was also taken to Jackson South after being treated on the scene by an off-duty paramedic and a physician who were nearby.

Lance Dixon: 305-376-3708, @LDixon_3

