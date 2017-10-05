Watch a giant river otter get double root canal at Zoo Miami

While chewing on mollusks, bony fish, and other crunchy crustaceans, Ticuna broke two of her upper teeth so bad that she needed root canals.
The problem: A root canal on a 50-pound giant otter isn't that easy.
The four and a half-year-old river otter, which lives at Zoo Miami, was put under anesthesia Wednesday and two doctors each worked on a separate tooth.
Ron Magill, the zoo’s spokesman, said Ticuna handled the procedure “without incident” and was back in her habitat and “appears to be fully recovered.”
