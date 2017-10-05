More Videos

Homestead - South Dade

Watch a giant river otter get double root canal at Zoo Miami

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

October 05, 2017 10:14 PM

While chewing on mollusks, bony fish, and other crunchy crustaceans, Ticuna broke two of her upper teeth so bad that she needed root canals.

The problem: A root canal on a 50-pound giant otter isn't that easy.

The four and a half-year-old river otter, which lives at Zoo Miami, was put under anesthesia Wednesday and two doctors each worked on a separate tooth.

Ron Magill, the zoo’s spokesman, said Ticuna handled the procedure “without incident” and was back in her habitat and “appears to be fully recovered.”

