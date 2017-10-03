Political newcomer, incumbent win Homestead’s primary, will face off in November

Incumbent Jimmie Williams and political newcomer Jenifer Bailey will go head-to-head in November for a Homestead council seat, voters decided in Tuesday’s primary election.
Bailey, who has worked as a preschool teacher in Homestead for 10 years, took the top spot with about 43 percent of the vote. Williams, who was first elected to the City Council in 2009 and then reelected in 2013, received about 29 percent of the vote.
“I feel fantastic,” Bailey said Tuesday night. “I knew I would beat the incumbent but not like this. It’s an incredible feeling to know the community is supporting me. I hope to win in the general election and I promise to do the best for Homestead.”
A call to Williams was not immediately returned.
The pair will face each other Nov. 7. for Seat No. 4, representing the city’s southwest section.
Norman Hodge, who served on the council from 2003-07, came in third with about 16 percent and Melvin McCormick, a former Homestead councilman, received about 13 percent.
One other race will be decided in the November election — Seat No. 5 in the Waterstone District. Elvis Maldonado, the incumbent, is being challenged by a political newcomer, Maycol Enriquez.
Mayor Jeffrey Porter and Councilman Stephen Shelley, who were also up for re-election this year, were automatically reelected when no one filed to run against them.
Miami Herald staff writer Monique O. Madan contributed to this report.
Homestead vote totals
Jenifer Bailey: 489 votes or about 43 percent
Norman Hodge: 184 or about 16 percent
Melvin McCormick: 145 or about 13 percent
Jimmie Williams: 329 or about 29 percent
