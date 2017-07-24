File photo
Homestead - South Dade

July 24, 2017 8:18 PM

Police investigating ‘non-contact’ officer-involved shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

Police were investigating Monday night after at least one Miami-Dade officer opened fire in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Police confirmed there was a non-contact shooting — which means no one was hit — in the area of Southwest 134th Avenue and Southwest 268th Street. Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.

Spokeswoman Jennifer Capote said it appeared there was some sort of crash that was also tied to the incident.

She said police had two people in custody and at least one other person was on the run.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff

