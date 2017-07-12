Homestead will apply for $10 million grant to renovate developer’s golf course

Homestead council members decided to move forward in applying for a $10 million county grant to renovate the Keys Gate golf course and turn the clubhouse into a small convention center.
Tuesday night, council members directed city staff to submit the application quickly for the economic development funds, which are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, the council said.
Late last week, the golf course’s owner, Wayne Rosen, sent the city a proposal to transform the community clubhouse into a 50,000 square-foot convention center. He also pitched bringing in a well-known golf course architect to revitalize the greens.
In his proposal, Rosen said he would not sell the golf course, but would lease it to the city at no cost. Homestead would oversee construction and maintenance for the duration of the “long-term lease,” which is still undefined.
Council members said they were worried that the proposal was still missing details, and that the application would come back to the council once it is submitted.
“I’m in favor of getting in line as quickly as possible. I particularly don’t need to see the form filled out. [City staff] is going to fill out the form and explain to the county how we’re going to benefit from their money,” said Homestead Mayor Jeff Porter. “From there, if there are any questions, it will come back to us and we will follow the trail and see where it takes us.”
