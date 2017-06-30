Watch how Homestead demolishes its police station, making way for night life

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:19 Homestead police station knocked down, movie theater to take its place Pause 0:45 Homestead Hospital is growing food to heal patients 0:27 Missing dress-wearing monkey reunited with her Homestead owner 4:10 Video: Child killed in drive-by shooting in southwest Miami-Dade 2:12 File Video: Nike Hercules Missile arrives home 2:54 File Video: Nike Hercules Missile to be restored by students at George T. Baker Aviation School 5:06 File Video: Hercule Nike Site HM-69 at Everglades National Park 3:54 File Video: Everglades Park offers tour of historic missile site 1:37 Police investigating deadly house fire in Homestead 0:36 Homestead buildings demolished to expand Losner Park Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Homestead began demolition of its historic police station in the last week of June 2017. An entertainment complex that will include movie theater, bowling alley, library and transportation hub will take its place.

