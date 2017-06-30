Watch how Homestead demolishes its police station, making way for night life

Homestead began the demolition of its historic police station on Krome Avenue earlier this week, moving in heavy equipment that pulled down the walls with a giant claw. A high-end entertainment complex will take its place.
The city is in the midst of an aggressive downtown revitalization program. Recent projects include the new City Hall, the restored historic Seminole Theatre, and a new library — a project designed by a theme park company where talking robots will be the norm.
The former police station housed officers from 1981 until 2015. The 105-year-old building was infested with mold, had clogged water drains, water damage and radon gas levels five times higher than they should be. In February police moved into their new building just blocks away.
The old police station will be replaced by “Homestead Station,” a project that will include a 1,000-space parking garage, multi-screen movie theater, bowling alley, restaurants, and retail shops. It will also serve as the hub for the city’s trolley and county bus routes. Homestead Station is expected to be completed in early 2018.
