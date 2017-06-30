Almost 400 apartments will soon be coming to Homestead after the City Council voted to change the land-use designation to allow multi-family homes.
Homestead - South Dade

June 30, 2017

Will almost 400 apartments be coming to Homestead? City Council votes yes.

By Monique O. Madan

Almost 400 apartments will soon be coming to Homestead after the City Council voted to change the land-use designation from general — usually used for industrial development — to multi-family residential on 50 acres of vacant land.

Located off East Mowry Drive and Northeast 18th Avenue, the land will be allowed to hold a maximum of 398 apartments. Lewis Swezy, a major developer of low-income housing, will do the project, which will be surrounded by at least half a dozen other residential communities.

Swezy owns a real estate management company that specializes in affordable housing in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Swezy has built apartment complexes in Miami Lakes, Naranja, Miami and Hialeah, as well as Royal Palm Gardens in Homestead.

Last week, the council voted 5-2 to change the zoning after the applicant submitted a zoning change application. Councilman Jon Burgess and Larry Roth dissented.

“The applicant has the right to have development that matches the surrounding zoning, which in this case is mostly residential,” said Joe Corradino, Homestead’s development services director.

Several council members said they were concerned that the development would end up being low-income housing but the applicant said it would be market-rate housing instead.

Before construction begins, Swezy will have to submit a site plan detailing what the project would look like and how it would affect traffic.

Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan

