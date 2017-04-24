They snatched purses. Then they led cops on a chase, crash and forced a school lock down

What started with two woman having their purses snatched, ended with five people being questioned after a brief police pursuit, a crash and a South Miami-Dade school on lockdown, police said.
At about 10 a.m. Monday, a 59-year-old woman was sitting at a bus stop at Southwest 200th Street and U.S.1 when several men approached her and snatched her purse from her arm, according to police.
The men left in a Hyundai Sonata.
Then another call came in. This time a woman in her 80s was in the parking lot of 20505 S. Dixie Hwy. when someone snatched her purse.
Again, the purse-snatcher left in a blue vehicle.
Police issued a B.O.L.O. (Be On the Look Out) order and soon after, officers spotted the car.
But the car's driver refused to stop, police said.
After a brief chase, the car crashed into a structure at Miami MacArthur South school and then reversed into a marked police car, police said. The five people inside took off running on the school grounds.
The school was placed on lockdown.
Miami-Dade Police, with the help of Miami-Dade Schools Police, tracked down the five people.
No one was injured and the damage to the school was minor, police said.
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
Comments