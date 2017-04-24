Robbery chase ends when suspects put themselves back in school

A Miami-Dade police car chase of robbery suspects ended at MacArthur South High School. Or, reportedly, ended in the side of MacArthur South High School.
Miami-Dade police said the suspects were apprehended at Southwest 139th Avenue and Southwest 264th Street. An overhead shot by Channel 10 showed the suspects’ car into the side of the school, at 13990 SW 264th St.
Herald news partner CBS4 reports these were suspected criminals from a Monday morning robbery at the Southland Mall Sears, 20505 S. Dixie Highway.
This is a Breaking News story and will be updated as more is learned.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
