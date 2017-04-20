He had the stealing part down well. The other part led him to jail

Humberto Herrera led police to where he buried $17,000 worth of jewelry he stole from a Kohl’s department store. But the Homestead man was less successful burying his face and fingerprints, which led police to him and his guilty pleas to four armed robberies in South Miami-Dade.
From April 28 through May 3 last year, Herrera hit a Little Caesar’s Pizza, an Advance Auto Parts store, a RaceTrac gas station and that Kohl’s department store. He was picked out of a photo lineup by witnesses or victims from each robbery. He left fingerprints behind at Advance and Kohl’s.
Herrera’s four stays in the Florida prison system, the longest of which was 10 years, six months, all stem from burglary or theft charges.
He will receive a long-term upgrade to the federal prison system when sentenced July 17. Officially, the Justice Department made a federal case out of Herrera’s six-day run because, both sides stipulated in court records, that his robberies of the chain stores “obstructed, delayed, and affected interstate commerce.”
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments