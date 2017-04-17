Car passenger ejected from back seat in T-bone crash on U.S. 1

A T-bone crash in South Miami-Dade early Monday turned fatal when a passenger was ejected from the back seat of one of the cars.
The 1 a.m. crash at Southwest 268th Street and U.S. 1 ended the life of 56-year-old Leyda Rosa Fundora Jimenez.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, William Campanioni, driving a Toyota Camry, made a left off U.S. 1 onto 268th Street. Campanioni, 49, didn’t have the right of way, which belonged to the Honda Civic driven by 22-year-old Dianelis Maqueira Fundora. She was heading north on U.S. 1 through the green light.
Campanioni’s Toyota slammed into Maquiera’s Honda on the driver’s side. That sent the Honda spinning counter-clockwise while skidding to the right. That skid stopped when the car smashed into a traffic signal post.
Maquiera, 22, wore her seat belt and her air bag deployed. She suffered “non-incapacitating injuries,” according to the FHP report.
Campanioni wore his seat belt and suffered no injuries. In the Honda’s passenger seat, Lemay Garcia Fundora, 37, wore his seat belt and suffered possible injuries.
Jimenez wasn’t wearing a seat belt. She was thrown from the back seat of the Honda when it hit the traffic signal post. She died at the scene.
