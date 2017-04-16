Man and woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Southwest Miami-Dade

A man and woman were found dead Sunday afternoon in Southwest Miami-Dade and police say their deaths appear to be the result of a murder-suicide.
The couple was found near Southwest 216th Street and 107th Avenue.
Police did not release any other information Sunday night.
A man who identified himself as one of the victims’ brother-in-law, told WSVN7 that he was shocked.
“Somebody FaceTimed us as we were preparing Easter dinner and told us that Dearrell had a shootout with his girlfriend, and we’re here just to find out,” John Wellons told the station.
