April 16, 2017 9:46 PM

Man and woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Southwest Miami-Dade

By Carli Teproff

A man and woman were found dead Sunday afternoon in Southwest Miami-Dade and police say their deaths appear to be the result of a murder-suicide.

The couple was found near Southwest 216th Street and 107th Avenue.

Police did not release any other information Sunday night.

A man who identified himself as one of the victims’ brother-in-law, told WSVN7 that he was shocked.

“Somebody FaceTimed us as we were preparing Easter dinner and told us that Dearrell had a shootout with his girlfriend, and we’re here just to find out,” John Wellons told the station.

