3 teens eluding cops charged with murder after a teen in the car is killed in crash

Three teens were charged with first-degree murder Thursday after another teenager died when the car they were riding in crashed into a tree during a police chase.
Police said the youths were in a stolen car and were responsible for a string of robberies. They then tried to elude arrest.
“Here you have several young lives destroyed because of a series of bad decisions,” said Fernando Morales, a spokesman for Homestead police.
Police hadn’t released the names of the suspects by late Thursday.
According to Homestead police, officers were chasing a group of teens Wednesday who had just committed some armed robberies when the car they were riding in crashed into a tree in Cali Greens in the 1500 block of Palm Drive.
There were seven teens in the Toyota sedan, Morales said.
Jeremiah Hightower, 14, was airlifted to the hospital and later died. When that happened, the charges against three of the teens, including the driver, were increased to first-degree murder. Police said they found a weapon one of the teens tossed from the car during the chase.
The teens involved “weren’t even old enough to have licenses,” Morales said.
“The law states that if there is a death involved during the commission of the crime where there are multiple defendants, the other defendants can be charged for that death,” Morales said.
Morales said the car they were in was stolen in Aventura and that Homestead police were working with Aventura to see if any similar crimes were committed in that city.
State statute holds that anyone charged with first-degree murder would be tried as an adult. Homestead police, however, said Thursday it is department policy to charge the offenders as juveniles and therefore could not release names.
Morales said he hopes the case is a reminder to others that committing a crime comes with a risk.
“Bottom line, it’s just not worth it,” he said.
Comments