Mom of 2 arrested after a ‘large amount’ of drugs found in her hotel room, police say

A mother of two was arrested over the weekend on charges including cocaine possession with the intent to sell and child neglect after police found a “large amount of narcotics and paraphernalia” in the Naranja hotel room she shared with her kids.
Margreta Barboza, 25, who also faces charges of Xanax possession and paraphernalia possession, was being held Monday in Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on an $18,500 bond.
According to police, a 911 call came in reporting a fight inside room 202 at the Serena Inn, 26480 S. Dixie Hwy.
An officer arrived to find a man and woman arguing inside the room with the door open. The man was told to go outside, according to the report.
“The defendant had bruising to her face. When questioned about the incident, the defendant stated nothing happened and became very irate,” an officer wrote in the report.
She was asked to leave the room and as two officers escorted her out they “observed approximately two grams of suspect cannabis, a scale, 38 suspect crack cocaine rocks weighing approximately five grams, as well as a razor with suspect cocaine residue all in plain view on top of the hotel room’s dresser,” an officer wrote.
“The dresser also had a partially opened drawer where 4 grams of suspect marijuana, seven Alprazolam pills [Xanax,] as well as an approximately eleven gram crack cocaine ‘cookie’ indicative of narcotics sales,” the officer continued in the report.
Barboza was then placed in handcuffs, police said.
“When asked if the large amount of narcotics and paraphernalia belonged to her she stated, ‘Yes it does,’” the officer wrote.
Officers found out that her 2- and 5-year-old children were inside the hotel room during the fight.
“The children had potential access to the large [amount of] narcotics and in one instance the numerous crack rocks were observed on top of children’s playing cards and next to a children’s juice bottle,” the officer wrote in the report.
