Mom of 2 arrested after a ‘large amount’ of drugs found in her hotel room, police say

1:06 What to do when you meet a python Pause

0:54 Large python found in southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood

1:19 The Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas

1:51 Stunning and removing non-native fish stocks in the Everglades

3:36 Treasury Secretary Mnuchin announces Venezuela sanctions

2:53 Ultra Music Festival Day 3

0:32 Video shows child care center worker slamming 4-year-old girl to the ground

2:03 Mayor Tómas Regalado and the State of the City Address

2:42 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase meets the press at combine