Several acres in Florida City will burn in a controlled fire

If you see smoke in deep Southwest Miami-Dade Friday, don’t be alarmed.
The Homestead Forestry Station Wildland firefighters will conduct a controlled burn at Southwest 350 Street and 192nd Avenue in Florida City.
Controlled or prescribed fires help reduce the risk of wildfires.
The area being burned, known as Navy Wells, is approximately 400 acres. There is a water treatment plant with a reverse osmosis facility that supplies the Florida Keys drinking water in the center of the property.
