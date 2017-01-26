Silver Alert issued for Miami-Dade senior citizen missing since Monday

Miami-Dade police have issued a Silver Alert for 76-year-old Benito Valdes, last seen driving away from his South Dade home on Monday.
The 5-9, 160-pound Valdes wore a camouflage jacket, blue jeans and brown boots when he drove off in a white 2013 Mercedes-Benz E320, bearing Florida license plate X478CV. He lives in the 17200 block of Southwest 248th Street.
Anyone with any information on Valdes’ whereabouts should contact Miami-Dade police’s Special Victims Bureau/Missing Person’s Squad at 305-418-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
