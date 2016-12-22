Two ‘giant’ babies make their debut at Zoo Miami

The first day of winter proved to be a busy day for Zoo Miami staff.
That’s because the zoo welcomed two giant babies to the family.
Wednesday began with the birth of a a female giant eland (the largest antelope on earth.)
The healthy newborn, whose mother is 5 and father is 6, weighed in at 60 pounds and is already on display with her mother.
The giant eland can reach a weight of 1,500 pounds while standing nearly six feet tall at the shoulder, according to Ron Magill, a spokesman for the zoo.
“Miami is one of only a handful of zoos to exhibit this magnificent species,” Magill said in a news release.
Then came the birth of a giant anteater.
“This is the first giant anteater birth in the history of the zoo and the first-time mother is exhibiting outstanding maternal care,” Magill said.
The newborn, whose mother is 3 and father is 7, hasn’t yet had an exam, so its gender and weight were not yet determined.
According to Magill, giant anteaters are the largest of three species of anteaters, can grow to seven feet long and are found in the tropical grasslands of Central and South America.
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
