Two Keys Gate students killed, one injured when Mini Cooper hits tree

Three Keys Gate Charter students with busy lives and promising futures rolled down Southwest 137th Avenue in a Mini Cooper on Monday afternoon.
In a few seconds, around 4:45 p.m., two of them lost their lives and a third is fighting for his.
Homestead police officially identified 18-year-old Samir Barrera and 17-year-old Isaiah West as the two young men who died when their car smashed into a tree. Isaac Lipscomb, 18, was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.
A report by Herald news partner CBS4 says Lipscomb let his friends know he’d be OK Monday night via social media.
According to Homestead police’s preliminary investigation, Barrera was driving the 2004 Mini Cooper through traffic on Southwest 137th Avenue when he lost control. The car crashed into a tree. That impact hurled Barrera and West out of the car.
West played nose guard and middle linebacker for Keys Gate when he wasn’t in class or at Foot Locker, where he had worked for over a year, according to his Facebook page. Barrera was on the school wrestling team.
Lipscomb posted to Facebook Saturday after receiving a college football scholarship offer from Florida Atlantic. The recruiting website 247Sports.com lists other offers from Troy, Cincinnati, Syracuse, Central Florida and West Virginia, with West Virginia possessing the greatest interest. The 6-3, 190-pound wide receiver ended his season with a big game against local rival Homestead High.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments