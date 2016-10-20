Police standoff with man holding gun to his head shuts down turnpike near Florida City

2:12 File Video: Nike Hercules Missile arrives home Pause

2:54 File Video: Nike Hercules Missile to be restored by students at George T. Baker Aviation School

5:06 File Video: Hercule Nike Site HM-69 at Everglades National Park

3:54 File Video: Everglades Park offers tour of historic missile site

1:37 Police investigating deadly house fire in Homestead

0:36 Homestead buildings demolished to expand Losner Park

0:53 Children compete in a watermelon-eating contest at the Redland Summer Fruit Festival

1:33 A look back at 40 years of presidential debate handshakes

0:32 Presidential motorcade escorted down Biscayne Boulevard

0:24 Video captures man stabbing taxi driver