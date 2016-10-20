Homestead - South Dade

October 20, 2016 3:07 PM

Police standoff with man holding gun to his head shuts down turnpike near Florida City

By Charles Rabin

Florida’s Turnpike just north of Florida City has been closed in both directions since a little before 3 p.m. Thursday as officers deal with an armed man threatening suicide, police said.

According to police and witnesses, the man was driving a vehicle south on the turnpike while holding a gun to his head before he was forced to stop somewhere near Exit 2, just north of where the highway ends at Florida City.

Miami-Dade, Florida City and Homestead police are on the scene. The county’s Special Response Team, or SWAT, was also called.

