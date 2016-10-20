Police standoff with man holding gun to his head shuts down turnpike near Florida City

Florida’s Turnpike just north of Florida City has been closed in both directions since a little before 3 p.m. Thursday as officers deal with an armed man threatening suicide, police said.
According to police and witnesses, the man was driving a vehicle south on the turnpike while holding a gun to his head before he was forced to stop somewhere near Exit 2, just north of where the highway ends at Florida City.
Miami-Dade, Florida City and Homestead police are on the scene. The county’s Special Response Team, or SWAT, was also called.
