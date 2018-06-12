Here's where you can get gas for under $1 per gallon today

A Marathon station in Hialeah is selling gas for less than a dollar a gallon for two hours on Tuesday.
From 11 am. to 1 p.m.. the Marathon at 1598 W. 68th St. is selling regular at 99 cents per gallon instead of the usual price of $2.90.
If you hustle over there for the promotion backed by a car insurance company, know that there's a limit of 10 gallons per car. Also, you can't bring containers, like you're stocking up before a hurricane.
The line is already 9 to 10 blocks long. The station asks that you have patience.
