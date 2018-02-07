Teen stabs his mom and then turns the knife on his dad, who tried to stop him, cops say

Hearing his wife screaming for help, Luis Galvan Sr. ran into a room of their Hialeah home only to find his 17-year-old son on top of her, stabbing her in the back, police said.
When he tried to stop him, police said Luis Galvan Jr. turned the knife on his father.
The father was able to take the knife away and detain his son until officers arrived to the home in the 7400 block of West 29th Lane just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, police said.
Both Galvin Sr. and his wife, Niurka Galvan, were airlifted to a nearby hospital. Their conditions were unknown Wednesday.
It was not clear Wednesday what charges Galvan Jr. faces.
Neighbors told Univision 23 that the son had mental health issues.
