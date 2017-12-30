Hialeah police shoot robbery suspect before making arrest

Hialeah police opened fire on an armed robbery suspect before arresting him Friday night as he attempted to enter a store one day after a failed robbery at another store.
An officer fired at Yaico Valdes-Guzman, 40, before arresting him at a Farm Store at 605 W. 29th St. Police said they were able to locate Valdes-Guzman, who had pulled a knife, because of previous robbery attempts at Farm Store locations across the city.
Police also arrested Yohana Acosta, 40, who they allege was the getaway driver for Valdes-Guzman. Police have not released information on his condition or where he was shot before he was arrested.
At about 8:15 p.m. Thursday, police said, Valdes-Guzman attempted to rob a Farm Store at 7194 W. 12th Ave. with a knife before the store’s employees began to scream and ask for help. Police said Valdes-Guzman then ran out of the store and on to West 72nd Street before getting into a car driven by Acosta.
About two weeks before that he successfully took about $100 from a Farm Store at 4295 E. Fourth Ave., police said. He also used a knife to threaten an employee in that case before grabbing the money and driving off with Acosta in an older-model Dodge Caravan, they said.
Friday’s arrest came after detectives set up surveillance at various Hialeah Farm Store locations. Valdes-Guzman attempted to hide his face as he walked into the store, police said.
Lance Dixon: 305-376-3708, @LDixon_3
