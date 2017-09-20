Orange underwear, UGGs, T-shirts around the head: attire for the GameStop robber

As Hurricane Irma’s outer bands finished whipping through Miami-Dade County on Sept. 10, six burglars in various degrees of dress whipped through a Hialeah Game Stop.
Hialeah police are looking for the band that swiped, police say, thousands of dollars in electronics after cutting through a storm shutter, smashing the front glass around 11:20 p.m. and ransacking the shop.
Surveillance camera video showed the group of five black males and one black female working in shifts.
First, there was the selective peruser, a man in with a black T-shirt pulled up so the head hole framed his face and black pants pulled down to reveal white underwear. After checking out the shelves in the front of the surveillance camera, he walked away with nothing.
A less picky pair followed. One wrapped a teal shirt around his head and the lower portion of his face. The other wore a black shirt around his head, no shirt on his torso and orange underwear glaringly displayed by low dark sweatpants.
Next, a guy in a white hoodie under a long-sleeved dark shirt swept a pile of games off a counter and shoved them in a bag. Another solo act, this one in a white hoodie and black pants, came in to get his loot. A woman in black tank top, white shorts and UGGs (or UGGs knockoffs) clomped toward the surveillance camera and snatched stuff from a cabinet.
Anyone with information on this robbery can contact Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477) or Hialeah police at 687-2525.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
