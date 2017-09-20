Orange underwear, UGGs, T-shirts around the head: attire for the GameStop robber

More Videos

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake 2:02

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake

Pause
Miami Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh talks about Timmons, being named team captain 3:45

Miami Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh talks about Timmons, being named team captain

Hurricane Maria heads toward the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico after slamming the Caribbean 1:31

Hurricane Maria heads toward the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico after slamming the Caribbean

Hurricane Maria brings extreme wind, rain to Puerto Rico 0:46

Hurricane Maria brings extreme wind, rain to Puerto Rico

Fierce wind gusts as Hurricane Maria hits Puerto Rico 0:32

Fierce wind gusts as Hurricane Maria hits Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico: People scramble for last minute supplies before Maria makes landfall 0:52

Puerto Rico: People scramble for last minute supplies before Maria makes landfall

Dolphins new linebacker Stephone Anthony on his trade to Dolphins 0:54

Dolphins new linebacker Stephone Anthony on his trade to Dolphins

Hurricane Maria causes river to flood neighborhood in Puerto Rico 0:33

Hurricane Maria causes river to flood neighborhood in Puerto Rico

Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about Timmons, Anthony 2:42

Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about Timmons, Anthony

Hurricane Maria makes landfall 0:51

Hurricane Maria makes landfall

  • Video shows looting of Game Stop following Hurricane Irma

    Five men and one woman, in varying degrees of dress, robbed a Hialeah Game Stop, 961 E. 8th Ave., after the outer bands of Hurricane Irma finished whipping through Miami-Dade County on Sept. 10.

Five men and one woman, in varying degrees of dress, robbed a Hialeah Game Stop, 961 E. 8th Ave., after the outer bands of Hurricane Irma finished whipping through Miami-Dade County on Sept. 10. Edited by Pierre Taylor Hialeah Police Department
Five men and one woman, in varying degrees of dress, robbed a Hialeah Game Stop, 961 E. 8th Ave., after the outer bands of Hurricane Irma finished whipping through Miami-Dade County on Sept. 10. Edited by Pierre Taylor Hialeah Police Department

Hialeah

Orange underwear, UGGs, T-shirts around the head: attire for the GameStop robber

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

September 20, 2017 9:35 PM

As Hurricane Irma’s outer bands finished whipping through Miami-Dade County on Sept. 10, six burglars in various degrees of dress whipped through a Hialeah Game Stop.

Hialeah police are looking for the band that swiped, police say, thousands of dollars in electronics after cutting through a storm shutter, smashing the front glass around 11:20 p.m. and ransacking the shop.

Surveillance camera video showed the group of five black males and one black female working in shifts.

First, there was the selective peruser, a man in with a black T-shirt pulled up so the head hole framed his face and black pants pulled down to reveal white underwear. After checking out the shelves in the front of the surveillance camera, he walked away with nothing.

A less picky pair followed. One wrapped a teal shirt around his head and the lower portion of his face. The other wore a black shirt around his head, no shirt on his torso and orange underwear glaringly displayed by low dark sweatpants.

Next, a guy in a white hoodie under a long-sleeved dark shirt swept a pile of games off a counter and shoved them in a bag. Another solo act, this one in a white hoodie and black pants, came in to get his loot. A woman in black tank top, white shorts and UGGs (or UGGs knockoffs) clomped toward the surveillance camera and snatched stuff from a cabinet.

Anyone with information on this robbery can contact Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477) or Hialeah police at 687-2525.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Florida road rage incident caught on video

View More Video