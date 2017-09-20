Orange underwear, UGGs, T-shirts around the head: attire for the GameStop robber

More Videos 2:02 Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake Pause 3:45 Miami Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh talks about Timmons, being named team captain 1:31 Hurricane Maria heads toward the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico after slamming the Caribbean 0:46 Hurricane Maria brings extreme wind, rain to Puerto Rico 0:32 Fierce wind gusts as Hurricane Maria hits Puerto Rico 0:52 Puerto Rico: People scramble for last minute supplies before Maria makes landfall 0:54 Dolphins new linebacker Stephone Anthony on his trade to Dolphins 0:33 Hurricane Maria causes river to flood neighborhood in Puerto Rico 2:42 Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about Timmons, Anthony 0:51 Hurricane Maria makes landfall Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Video shows looting of Game Stop following Hurricane Irma Five men and one woman, in varying degrees of dress, robbed a Hialeah Game Stop, 961 E. 8th Ave., after the outer bands of Hurricane Irma finished whipping through Miami-Dade County on Sept. 10. Five men and one woman, in varying degrees of dress, robbed a Hialeah Game Stop, 961 E. 8th Ave., after the outer bands of Hurricane Irma finished whipping through Miami-Dade County on Sept. 10. Edited by Pierre Taylor Hialeah Police Department

