Man picking mangoes from a tree with a steel pole is jolted by a power line

A 25-year-old man was critically injured Wednesday while picking mangoes from a tree at his mom’s Hialeah home and being jolted by a power line, according to police.
A 911 call came in just after 3 p.m. reporting that someone had been electrocuted in the 1100 block of East Eighth Avenue, Sgt. Carl Zogby said.
When crews arrived, they found Jesus Manuel Borroto on the ground in cardiac arrest, Zogby said.
“Rescue crews were working him and working him and they were able to revive him enroute to the hospital,” Zogby said. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.
Zogby said it appeared the man hit an overhead power line while using a steel pole to cut down the fruit.
“This sort of thing happens frequently,” Zogby said. “People trimming trees picking fruits.”
By Wednesday afternoon, FPL had shut down part of the street with an orange sign that read, “Tree Work.”
The front yard of the small yellow house was shaded with palm trees and sprinkled with children's toys. A pink swing hung from a tree, and a fluffy, white dog paced in front of the gate.
In the back of the house, big, leafy trees engulfed the power line that ran behind Eighth Avenue. Two FPL trucks were parked behind the house, and more came for backup.
No one at the home would speak to a reporter about the accident.
Chris McGrath, a spokesman for FPL, said Wednesday: “We are aware of a serious incident that happened in Hialeah this afternoon and we are working with local agencies regarding their investigation of the incident.”
McGrath said the power company always stresses safety.
Despite the warnings, electrocutions involving power lines happen. In August 2016, a woman studying bats at Jonathan Dickinson State Park, just north of the Palm Beach County line, died after her pole holding a net touched a power line, the Palm Beach Post reported.
In April 2016, Anthony Donahue, 34, was electrocuted while trimming trees in Fort Lauderdale.
