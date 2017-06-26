Daryl Wright, Derrick Wright, brothers of Michael Wright, his mother DeAlma Wright Andrews, his son Corey Wright and his sister Vicky Martin pose for pictures with a street sign of Michael Wright Way during a dedication ceremony in front of Hialeah Fire Station #6.
Daryl Wright, Derrick Wright, brothers of Michael Wright, his mother DeAlma Wright Andrews, his son Corey Wright and his sister Vicky Martin pose for pictures with a street sign of Michael Wright Way during a dedication ceremony in front of Hialeah Fire Station #6. Jose A. Iglesias jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com
Hialeah

Street renamed to honor Hialeah’s first African-American firefighter

Samantha J. Gross

sgross@miamiherald.com

June 26, 2017 5:18 PM

Hialeah on Monday renamed West 25th Street to honor the city’s first African-American firefighter, Michael Wright, who died of cancer at age 56 on Dec. 12, 2016.

Wright had traveled along West 25th every day on his way to work at Fire Station No. 6.

“He was a true leader, mentor and inspiration to many of the members of the Hialeah Fire Department,” department spokesman David Rodriguez said.

In 2016, Michael Wright posed for a portrait outside his home in Miramar. Wright, the first African-American firefighter in the Hialeah fire department, said that although he encountered some difficulties in integrating the department, ‘once you prove yourself, it's easy.’
Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez along with the family of Michael Wright unveiled the new street sign during a dedication ceremony Monday afternoon. In attendance were his brothers Daryl and Derrick Wright, his mother DeAlma Wright Andrews, his son Corey Wright and his sister Vicky Martin.

Michael Wright Way runs from West 4th Avenue to 8th Avenue.

