Street renamed to honor Hialeah’s first African-American firefighter

Hialeah on Monday renamed West 25th Street to honor the city’s first African-American firefighter, Michael Wright, who died of cancer at age 56 on Dec. 12, 2016.
Wright had traveled along West 25th every day on his way to work at Fire Station No. 6.
“He was a true leader, mentor and inspiration to many of the members of the Hialeah Fire Department,” department spokesman David Rodriguez said.
Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez along with the family of Michael Wright unveiled the new street sign during a dedication ceremony Monday afternoon. In attendance were his brothers Daryl and Derrick Wright, his mother DeAlma Wright Andrews, his son Corey Wright and his sister Vicky Martin.
Michael Wright Way runs from West 4th Avenue to 8th Avenue.
