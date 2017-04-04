Police say these teenagers started their Tuesday so early, they robbed, ran and were arrested by dawn.

Hialeah police say six teenagers, three male and three female, ages 13 to 17, decided to start their Tuesday in the wee hours with an armed robbery.
By the time residents of Hialeah and Hialeah Gardens began heading for work and school, police say the sextet had a full morning — armed robbery, high-speed police chase, crash, captured, mugshots, Mirandized, confession.
Miami’s Jeremiah Brunson, 16; South Dade’s Rahkem James, 17; Pembroke Pines’ Zabrina Lisowsky, 13; Miramar’s Jaida McMillan, 16; Opa-locka’s James Pierre, 15; and Hollywood’s Aaliyah Warner, 15 each got charged with one count of armed robbery.
And Northwest 103rd Street, a main artery in Hialeah Gardens and western Hialeah, was shut down from Northwest 80th Avenue to Northwest 82nd Avenue as rush hour began. The street reopened just after 8:15 a.m.
This began around 1:50 a.m., according to the arrest affidavits. A man with a backpack walking around West Ninth Avenue and West 29th Street in Hialeah noticed a black minivan cruising past him, going slowly. Seconds later, Pierre, James and their guns were in the man’s face, demanding his belongings, according to the affidavits.
The victim said he froze in fear. Pierre and James then allegedly snatched the book bag off his left shoulder and jumped into the black minivan. The victim later identified Pierre and James as the criminals in his face and Brunson as the minivan getaway driver. A police alert for the car turned into a chase when a Hialeah officer spotted the minivan, which, he said refused to stop for him.
A chase ensued. It ended when the minivan crashed into a Hialeah police cruiser at 5:57 a.m.
McMillan and Warner invoked their Miranda right to remain silent. Lisowsky, Brunson, James and Pierre gave sworn, recorded statements about what they did in the robbery, detailing McMillan and Warner’s presence and interest in what was stolen.
