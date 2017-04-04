Police chase ends with both five juveniles and traffic arrested on Northwest 103rd Street

Tuesday morning rush hour drivers who normally roll through western Hialeah, Hialeah Gardens and Doral might want to avoid Northwest 103rd Street. A crash ended an overnight police chase and blocked off the main artery from Northwest 80th Avenue to Northwest 82nd Avenue.
Reportedly, five juveniles were arrested for armed robbery after the chase.
UPDATE: Hialeah Police confirm 5 Juveniles in custody after police Pursuit. Suspects committed armed robbery earlier this morning. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/fudNslyDUX— Darryl Forges (@DarrylNBC6) April 4, 2017
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
