April 4, 2017 7:59 AM

Police chase ends with both five juveniles and traffic arrested on Northwest 103rd Street

By David J. Neal

Tuesday morning rush hour drivers who normally roll through western Hialeah, Hialeah Gardens and Doral might want to avoid Northwest 103rd Street. A crash ended an overnight police chase and blocked off the main artery from Northwest 80th Avenue to Northwest 82nd Avenue.

Reportedly, five juveniles were arrested for armed robbery after the chase.

Hialeah

