A teen is stabbed when a fight breaks out in a Hialeah Wendy’s parking lot

1:01 Bees found to have buzzworthy brain power Pause

0:58 Irula tribesmen chase pythons in the Everglades

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

1:45 Nunes: Have not seen evidence of wiretapping

2:00 Royal Caribbean unveils new terminal at PortMiami

1:31 Guantánamo Town Meeting

2:39 Guantánamo: Ready to grow

1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys

2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field