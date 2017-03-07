1-year-old seriously injured after falling from fourth-floor balcony in Hialeah

A 1-year-old boy was seriously injured Tuesday when he fell from a fourth-floor balcony of a Hialeah apartment building, according to police.
The boy, who was being watched by several family members, “somehow made his way to the balcony and fell,” according to Hialeah police spokesman Carl Zogby.
The incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. at 305 W. 68th St.
Zogby said the boy was found on the asphalt in the building’s parking lot.
He was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital with “very serious injuries,” he said.
“This is just a horrible reminder that you can’t take your eyes off a toddler for a second,” he said.
