1-year-old seriously injured after falling from fourth-floor balcony in Hialeah

1:18 Alex Rodriguez throws first pitch at Westminster Christian game Pause

2:39 Guantánamo: Ready to grow

0:48 President Trump surprises White House visitors as tours resume

1:46 Student juggles for police after traffic stop

0:33 Daycare worker arrested for pushing child down stairs

1:35 Florida Panthers have good goalie insurance

4:45 UK travel channel features Miami's art scene

1:05 Court hearing on Miami-Dade mayor's Trump-friendly policy to jail people slated for deportation

2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field