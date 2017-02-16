They distract the elderly at home with a familiar greeting. Then the stealing begins

Three people going from home preyed on elderly people over the weekend in Hialeah, according to police.
All three crimes followed the same pattern: A man and a woman chat up a senior-citizen couple as if they’ve known each other previously. While the couple is distracted, a third person roams the house in search of wallets or jewelry.
They got $650 from a couple who live in the 1000 block of West 66th Street. They got $20 from a home in the 4400 block of East Eighth Lane. Before they could get anything from a couple in the 700 block of West 36th Street, the wife sensed the con game and called 911.
The trio took off, taking only the glass in which the wife had given the woman water. They left in a white Chevrolet 3500HD 4x4 pickup truck with black rims.
Police identified only one member of the group: 37-year-old Ricky Mitchell. Along with owning what police termed “an extensive and violent” criminal background in Illinois and California, he sports a tattoo of the word “Gypsy” above his left eye. He’s considered armed and dangerous, even more so because he is wanted in California on a probation violation.
Mitchell’s partners are described as a tan, short, white female in her 30s and a tall, heavyset male in his 40s or 50s.
