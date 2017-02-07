Hialeah family disappears after DCF granted custody of three children

A Hialeah family has gone missing after the Florida Department of Children and Families was granted custody of the three children.
Hialeah police are searching for Lester Pereira Sr. and Rosa Martinez Diaz and their three children: Lester Pereira Jr., 13; Roselyn Pereira, 11; and Briana Pereira, 3. Police say the court granted DCF custody of the three children on Jan. 27. Since then, the family vacated their apartment at 2225 W. 60th St. and have not been seen since.
Authorities believe the three children are in the custody of their biological mother.
“DCF is concerned for the safety and welfare of the children,” reads a statement from Hialeah police.
Officials did not say why DCF was granted custody of the children. According to a police report, a DCF case manager notified police on Jan. 26 that Martinez Diaz had not taken the children to school during the previous two days and had not contacted DCF, as she was ordered to do daily. The case manager could not get in touch with the parents during several attempts. The family was expected to make a court appearance, but they never showed up.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the family is asked call the Hialeah Police Department at 305-687-2525.
