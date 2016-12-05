A couple of motorcycle men knocked off gas stations, police say. Hialeah cops think they got the thieves on two wheels.

Though there’s something a little post-apocalyptic about motorcycle-helmet-wearing gas station robbers on a racing motorcycle, it was just a couple of November nights in Hialeah.
Saturday night, Hialeah police arrested Hialeah resident Reinier Ocampo, 21, and Hollywood resident Rafael Montalvo, 30. Each were charged with two counts of armed robbery. Montalvo also was charged with resisting arrest. Osniel Munoz, 24, got picked up Sunday on conspiracy to commit armed robbery for helping plan the first robbery.
The second robbery, at 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 15 at a Marathon station, 4444 W. 12th Ave., was captured on surveillance camera video. The video shows two men in black leather jackets with black helmets riding up on a bike, a 2006 silver Honda CBR600RR, according to the arrest affidavit. While one man messes around in front of the counter, another goes behind the counter to request the cash register’s contents at gunpoint. The clerk fulfills the request and the two bandits leave with $350.
According to the arrest affidavit, that video showed a rerun of the first robbery, around 4:15 a.m. Nov. 12, at an Exxon, 801 E. 25th St. That time the thieves left with $600.
The arrests come before either Ocampo or Montalvo completed his prior engagement with the criminal justice system. Ocampo is on probation until May 18, 2017, for grand theft auto, car burglary and grand theft between $300 and $5,000. Montalvo spent five months and 27 days in prison last year for fraud and burglary and is on probation until Nov. 28, 2018.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments