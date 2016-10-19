Three bank robberies have two agencies looking for one man

The FBI and Hialeah police are looking for a serial bank robber who hit three bank branches in the city.
The man uses the same routine for each one: He approaches a teller, makes the teller think he’s armed (without showing a weapon), demands money, gets it, and leaves the area on foot.
This method worked at the Bank of America branch at 175 Hialeah Dr. on Sept. 9 and Oct. 12. He completed his Hialeah heist hat trick Monday at the TD Bank branch at 801 West 49th St.
Anyone with information on this man’s identity is encouraged to call the Hialeah Police Department at 305-687-2525 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
Last week, the FBI busted Hollywood resident Chelsea Wilson, whom they believe to be Broward County’s recent serial bank robber.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments