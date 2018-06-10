Young man — possibly a teen — shot in Miami while riding his bicycle, cops say

A young man was critically wounded Sunday evening as he rode a bicycle in a Miami neighborhood.
Police say the victim is between 16 and 20 years old. He was shot multiple times in what police are calling a drive-by.
The victim managed to make it about half a block before collapsing. Neon cones marked the spot where he fell near a black SUV.
Officials swarmed the neighborhood—the 1000 block of Northwest 47th Terrace in Model City — blocking off the area. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
The shooter(s) are still on the run.
Erwin Meraz, who owns the SUV that the victim fell by, was doing some groceries at a nearby grocery store at the time of the shooting.
"I wasn't home when it happened, was shopping for the week," Meraz, 50, said. "A friend who was coming to visit me called me and told me that she thinks a kid was shot and killed in front of my house; that there was blood and lots of police nearby."
Police said neighbors in the area tried to help the young man as he was bleeding on the street.
