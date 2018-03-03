Saturday night shootings send four under the age of 20 to the hospital

Four people between the ages of 14 and 20 were shot early Saturday evening in Liberty City, according to Miami Fire Rescue.
Though all were transported to Ryder Trauma Center, none were suffering from life-threatening injuries. Miami police said two were shot in the shoulder.
Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said paramedics answering a 6:30 p.m. call found one person shot at the Northwest 65th Street and 17th Avenue and three people shot on Northwest 62nd Street between 12th and 13th Avenues.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
