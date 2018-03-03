Edison - Liberty City

Saturday night shootings send four under the age of 20 to the hospital

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

March 03, 2018 09:32 PM

Four people between the ages of 14 and 20 were shot early Saturday evening in Liberty City, according to Miami Fire Rescue.

Though all were transported to Ryder Trauma Center, none were suffering from life-threatening injuries. Miami police said two were shot in the shoulder.

Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said paramedics answering a 6:30 p.m. call found one person shot at the Northwest 65th Street and 17th Avenue and three people shot on Northwest 62nd Street between 12th and 13th Avenues.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Mystery donor gives $1 million to Miami-Dade schools in King Carter’s memory

View More Video