A predawn fire at the 62nd Street Market Pep La on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, injured no one, but it is the second fire in a week at the store. Fire investigators are looking into possible arson.
Edison - Liberty City

A neighborhood grocery in Miami deals with a fire for the second straight week

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

December 05, 2017 10:36 AM

UPDATED December 05, 2017 10:56 AM

An overnight fire at a popular Little Haiti grocery is being investigated as possible arson.

That’s because Miami Fire Rescue dealt with a fire at the 62nd Street Market Pep La last week, too.

Tuesday’s fire call to the grocery store at 62nd Street and Miami Avenue came at 3:50 a.m., about three hours before the 7 a.m. opening time, according to Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll.

Carroll said the fire began inside a shattered back entrance off the parking lot and flammable liquid was found on the ground.

No one was injured in the fire.

Between the smoke damage and the perishable food lost, Carroll said, “the store will be closed for some time.”

Last week’s fire happened by an ice machine. Investigators will speak to the owner about any possible threats he has received or problems.

Miami-Dade online property records say Yves Belizaire and Yonie Belizaire have owned the property since 2002.

Anyone with information on the fire can call Crimestoppers, 305-471-8477 (TIPS).

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

