A neighborhood grocery in Miami deals with a fire for the second straight week

Mystery donor gives $1 million to Miami-Dade schools in King Carter’s memory

An anonymous donor has given $1 million to Miami-Dade Schools in the name of 6-year-old King Carter, who was killed in February 2016 when three teens, who police say had gotten into an argument on Facebook, started firing outside an apartment complex. School officials, King's family, and members of Northwestern High School gathered for the announcement of the gift on Wednesday, June 7, 2017.