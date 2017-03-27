A Sunday murder mystery in Liberty City

Liberty City’s Jarvis Hill entered Sunday with 38 years of life, six distinct aliases, three past Florida prison stretches and one pending criminal case with four charges.
Hill left Sunday and this life with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Miami-Dade police. They would like to know who did the fatal shooting around 12:50 p.m. at Northwest 71st Street and 15th Avenue, three minutes by foot from Hill’s home.
Anyone with information on Hill’s death is asked to contact Miami-Dade Homicide Department at 305-471-2400; Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477; text 274637; or via the website. Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for up to a $3,000 reward.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
